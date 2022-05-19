Advertisement

A celebration of life and love in honor of 12-year-old Aliza Spencer

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: May. 19, 2022
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton community prepares to celebrate the life of Aliza Spencer.

Family friend Kaiden Talley said she grew up with Aliza and their families have always been close.

“I am very angry about this tragic loss and I want more of the community to know not only about Aliza but that this shouldn’t happen,” Talley said. “I really wanted to organize something for Aliza so that not only she knows but her family knows that were here for her.”

Talley said it’s important for the community to come together in dark times.

“It shows the family and our family as a whole that everybody will come together, especially when something tragic happens to a 12-year-old.”

Talley said the community is invited to pay tribute to her on May 21, the one-month anniversary of her passing.

“We just ask that everybody wear purple, bring purple balloons and paper lanterns,” Talley said. “The color purple was Aliza’s favorite color so we’re honoring her by wearing that.”

The celebration of life will begin at 7:30 p.m. on the front lawn of Calvin Coolidge Elementary.

Talley said she hopes this event will continue to spread awareness about Aliza and her passing.

“So that this stops happening and so that other 12-year-olds don’t have to be scared to walk with their families at night and we can all come together and celebrate her and really show her that we’re here for her,” Talley said.

12-year-old Aliza Spencer was shot and killed on Bigelow Street in April.

