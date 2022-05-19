Advertisement

Lawyers on Call: Estate planning for retirees

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In today’s Lawyers on Call, Associate at Coughlin & Gerhart Emily Lovelass explains estate planning for retirees.

“I think it’s important that retirees and others who haven’t looked at their documents in a while take some time to revisit the status of their affairs,” Lovelass said. “There are quite a few things that could happen over the years and your estate plan really should reflect that.”

Lovelass said changes include retirement, divorce, grandchildren and new investments.

To get in contact with Coughlin & Gerhart, visit the Coughlin & Gerhart LLP website.

