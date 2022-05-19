Local artist to auction off painting, proceeds benefit children in Ukraine

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Jeff Miller has donated his artwork to different organizations and fundraisers throughout the world.

He previously donated a handmade guitar strap to be sold along with a guitar signed by different musicians, with proceeds benefiting children impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Miller will now be auctioning off another piece of his work to benefit kids in Ukraine -- only this time, it is a painting he calls “Love is Brighter than Hate.”

“It was the hardest painting I’ve ever done, it’s actually two paintings in one,” said Miller. “I had to sit down and make this beautiful town in Ukraine, then I had to destroy it with the bombs. That was the hardest part, destroying it.”

It took Miller 17 days to complete the painting. It contains 20 sunflowers, 600 sunflower petals, a Ukrainian flag, a stop the war sign, and an image of a Raggedy Ann doll that holds special significance.

“It represents a little girl that had to run away from the bombings, and she had to leave her doll behind,” said Miller.

Love is Brighter than Hate will go up for auction beginning Wednesday, June 1 through Thursday, June 30. Proceeds will go towards “See the Light for Save the Children of Ukraine” out of Toronto.

The painting can be seen hanging inside Bella Pizza located at 1116 Chenango Street in Binghamton. A donation jar to benefit children in Ukraine will also be available inside the restaurant.

People interested in placing a bid can call (607) 239-7396 or email BadgeNo12@stny.rr.com.