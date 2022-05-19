Showers and T-storms

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. 0-.35″ (.75″) 40% High 70 (66-72) Wind S 5-10 mph

wbng (wbng)

A low moving through, we’ll have showers and thunderstorms. Quieter weather tonight with partly cloudy to mostly clear.

Quiet weather continues Friday with partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will put showers and thunderstorms back in the forecast Saturday and Sunday. We’ll be watching for the potential of strong storms.

Partly cloudy and seasonable Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.