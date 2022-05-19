Steam and storms this weekend

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 47-53

Friday: Partly sunny and turning more humid. 30% chance of showers or a storm in the afternoon. High: 47-80

Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Low: 60-65

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather is expected overnight with partly cloudy to clear conditions. Lows range in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Winds are going to turn more southwesterly Friday and could gust to 25mph at times. This wind direction also brings in much warmer air; with highs near 80 expected. Overnight Friday into Saturday morning lows feel like summer; in the 60s. A disturbance coming out of the midwest tonight may bring a few showers or a storm Friday afternoon. There is some uncertainty here, so the chance of rain is capped at 30% for now.

Saturday looks like a mostly dry day, but boy, is it going to be HOT. Highs will be near 90. Officially, Binghamton has never hit 90 degrees in May, at the airport, in the 70 years of records. There is a chance that could change Saturday. Due to the heat/humidity there is a small chance of a few PM/evening showers or storms.

HOT! (WBNG)

Sunday will be hot and humid, but the risk of strong to severe storms is higher. Please monitor the forecast for any changes in the storm threat.

Sharply cooler weather arrives Monday morning with highs in the 60s.