WFM Festival Orchestra presents ‘The Post-Pandemic Production’ June 5

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Mark your calendars, the WFM Festival Orchestra is back.

WFM Festival Orchestra Conductor Daniel Fabricius said WFM stands for “What Fun Music.”

“If you want to have a good time and really have some fun listening that’s what you can expect,” Fabricius said. “There’s going to be great musicians on stage, a great orchestra people need to get out and do live music again and this is an opportunity to do that.”

Proceeds from this concert will support CHOW.

WFM Festival Orchestra member David Ripic said the partnership between WFM Festival Orchestra and CHOW started because of his mother.

“My mother donates to CHOW and pre-pandemic they had received 300,000 pounds of food donations but last fiscal year it was only 130,000,” Ripic said.

Director of CHOW Les Aylesworth said the organization is in need of non-perishable food items.

“We were down drastically from past years so it’s nice to see that our letter went out and drew some attention and now herewith are with a concert to benefit CHOW,” Aylesworth said.

Ripic said there is a “Pick the Conductor” contest at the performance.

“We have Robin Alpaugh Candidate for NYS Assembly 123rd District, Barbara Fiala the Chair of Broome Democrats and our Soprano Brooke Jackson and the object is whichever individual collects the most money for CHOW is going to be able to conduct our encore,” Ripic said.

The contest will be held during the intermission of the performance.

WFM Festival Orchestra presents “The Post Pandemic Production” on June 5 at 3 p.m. at the Forum Theater.

The program includes music such as Victory at Sea Suite, How to Train Your Dragon, a Gershwin Medley, and more.

Tickets are $16, $26, and $36 for reserved seating.

Tickets can be purchased a the Mirabito Box Office at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena or online.