You Ask, We Answer: What is the history behind the lighthouse in the Village of Endicott?

Village of Endicott lighthouse located on the corner of E. Main St. and Nanticoke Ave.
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:14 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- In the latest edition of “You Ask, We Answer”, 12 News spoke with Village of Endicott and Town of Union Historian Suzanne Meredith to find out what the history is behind the lighthouse in Endicott.

The lighthouse is located on the corner of E. Main St. and Nanticoke Ave. According to Meredith, it was used to advertise a gas station on the same lot.

The gas station was called “Tower Gas” and although the station is gone, the lighthouse is still standing.

Meredith tells 12 News there is another lighthouse on Chenango St. in Binghamton that now houses a florist.

