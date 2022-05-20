Chenango Valley School District investigating unnamed incident, according to letter

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- According to a letter sent home to families, the Chenango Valley School District is investigating several concerns made by a group of students.

The letter, from Chenango Valley School District Superintendent Dr. David P. Gill, does not address the intricacies of the investigation but said it involves policies, certain student behaviors in the high school and an undisclosed alleged incident involving students.

The full letter is posted below:

Dear Chenango Valley Families,

I wanted to inform you on a situation at our high school. Yesterday, a group of students asked to meet with me to speak on concerns they had. I met with the students, along with our assistant superintendent and our high school social worker. The students addressed concerns regarding certain policies, certain student behaviors in our high school, and an alleged incident involving students that we are unable to comment on due to privacy reasons.

Since the meeting we have met with our Deputy School Resource Officer (SRO), our middle school/high school SRO, and had a lengthy conversation with our school attorney on next steps. We began our investigation into some of the allegations heard from the meeting yesterday.

As school began this morning, the high school was placed in a temporary hold-in-place, due to a student-involved altercation. Our high school principal and assistant principal immediately addressed this. The high school has since returned to a normal schedule with our SROs, teachers, and staff being vigilant in supervision for the remainder of the day.

Our next steps will be to continue the investigation and based on those findings take appropriate action. Please understand that any actions for individuals are confidential and cannot be shared publicly. We will also be convening a committee of staff, students, administrators, and parents, to discuss and recommend solutions to the concerns.

In closing, it is important to understand that while we take all accusations of any bullying and harassment seriously, not all resolutions in these cases can be shared publicly.

As always, the safety of our students and staff continues to be our top priority.

A spokesperson for the district told 12 News there will be no further comment as of Friday.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.