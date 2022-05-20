Advertisement

Hot and stormy

Record heat, strong storms
By Brian Schroeder
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. T-.5″ (1.00″) High 80 (76-82) Wind S 10-20 G30 mph

A low moving through, we’ll have showers and thunderstorms. Quieter weather tonight with partly cloudy to mostly clear.

A change in the forecast. As a warm front moves in, showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for this afternoon. Some storms could be strong. Quiet and mild tonight.

It’s going to be hot this weekend. There will be a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday.

As a cold front moves through, a better chance of showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast Sunday. We’ll be watching for the potential of strong storms.

Partly to mostly cloudy and seasonable Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. We could get a few showers Thursday.

