Pet of the Week: Meet Wally!

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Meet Wally from the Broome County Humane Society!

Wally is 1-and-half-years-old he is a large breed neutered male. Wally is great with other dogs, cats, and kids. He would do best with an active family who can keep up with his training.

“Our adoption fee is $225 and we do provide a pre-vet certificate for basic exams,” Adoption Coordinator Todd Hubik said.

To see all available animals contact the Broome County Humane Society.

NOTE: If you do not see Wally on the Broome County Humane Society website, he may have already been adopted.

