The Schorr Family Firehouse Stage RestART Tent returns this June

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Schorr Family Firehouse Stage is bringing back the Summer Performance RestART Tent.

“We’re really excited to bring it back it was very popular last year,” Goodwill Theatre CEO Naima Kradjian.

The RestART Tent was created following the pandemic as a way for theatre to continue throughout the Southern Tier.

Kradjian said this year’s tent will allow for more audience members.

“This year we’re going to be able to have more people in the tent because we won’t have social distancing,” Kradjian said. “We can have up to 200 people.”

The special lineup of outdoor performances will kick off with a trivia night.

“This trivia night will be hosted by Larry Kassan and it will have regular trivia questions but we’re going to throw in a little bit of Broadway and theatre,” Kradjian said.

Outdoor performances will run for five weeks during June and July.

“We’ll find out from this reaction as to whether people want us to bring it back every year,” Kradjian said. “We’re not sure if people came because they couldn’t go anywhere else or if they really enjoy the outdoor atmosphere.”

Performances include The Rock & Roll Science Show, Magic with John Cassidy, and Grease: Sing-along screening.

A full list of performances can be found here.