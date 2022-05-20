The Success and Hardships of Minority Businesses

(WBNG) -- According to smartestdollar.com Binghamton has the third most minority owned businesses for small metropolitan areas in the U.S. and all though minority businesses take up over 4 million of the population minority entrepreneurs still face numerous barriers.

Local minority business owners say although opening their establishments wasn’t easy, it is important for kids to be able to see different representation within their community.

Smartestdollar.com also states, minority business enterprises have accounted for more than half of new businesses created in the U.S. over the last decade, creating over four million jobs in the process. The website also states minority business owners are more likely to face problems with opening their stores, Facing issues such as,- access to mentors, and professional networks that can advise them effectively on business decisions.

Marshall McMurray owner/broker for MCM Realty told 12 News while opening his business he found it hard to find contractors that would work with him.

“It goes with a lot of small businesses, especially minority businesses. Trying to get contractors to work with you because they don’t think they are going to get paid, so it was very hard,” said McMurray.

Judith Natasha Charles owner of Tsha’s Kitchen said shes met with many business owners that told her they received loans to open their businesses but when it comes to the minority owners she spoke to, especially the women they said they had to start with money they saved up.

“Every black business owner, women period, said they started with their own saving which was the case for me. I started with my own savings, there’s no banks coming to like rescue you , you cant expect them to. Its different for us, I wouldn’t say its easy for everyone else but us, its ten times harder,” said Charles.

Charles said growing up she saw talent from many women in her family who thought opening their own businesses wasn’t possible. Now she wants to make sure she breaks that cycle. Both Charles and McMurray believe minority businesses are going to make up some of the small businesses in the near future.

“Every time i see a new business pop up if its minority own I just celebrate and I just start screaming and my kids are like ‘mom you’re weird you don’t even know these people’ ‘I’m like I don’t know them but I know the struggle,’” said Charles.

And even though the two business owners say achieving this dream is hard, they still encourage future minority owners to continue to fight for it.

“I just don’t know what it is about having the key and coming here and turning it. Even though I work like a horse, it’s the satisfaction I get cause i’m tired all the time but I just like coming in here and doing my own thing,” said Charles.

McMurray said, once you finally receive what you worked hard for, its all worth it.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.