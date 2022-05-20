Sweltering Saturday Sauna

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 60-66

Saturday: Very muggy and hot. Slight chance of a late day shower or storm. Any storm could be strong. High: 87-92

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy and warm. Chance of a few showers or storms. Low: 67-72

Forecast Discussion:

Partly cloudy conditions are on the way tonight with lows staying in the 60s.

Saturday looks like a mostly dry day, but boy, is it going to be HOT! Highs will be near 90. Officially, Binghamton has never hit 90 degrees in May, at the airport, in the 70+ years of records. There is a chance that could change Saturday. Due to the heat/humidity there is a small chance of a few PM/evening showers or storms. Any storms that may develop could produce large hail and gusty winds.

Sunday will be hot and humid, but the risk of strong to severe storms is higher. A strong cold front is expected to slide through later in the day. There is some uncertainty in the severe threat level so please monitor the forecast for any changes this weekend. The chance of rain is around 80%.

SEVERE CHANCE SUNDAY (WBNG)

Sharply cooler weather arrives Monday morning with highs in the 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday look quite nice with highs near 70.