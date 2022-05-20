Tops to hold momemnt of silence for shooting victims at its stores

(WBNG) -- All Tops locations will hold a moment of silence for the victims of the May 14 racist Buffalo shooting at their stores Saturday.

The moment of silence will be held at 2:30 p.m.

“The impact of this tragedy stretches across our community and nation,” said President of Tops Johns Persons. “We stand together as we remember them and pray that their families may find the strength needed to heal and move forward.”

The National Compassion Fund, in partnership with Tops, has established the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund to provide financial assistance to the families of those who were killed in the shooting and those who were affected directly. Tops seeded the fund with $500,00 to get it started.

100% of the contributions donated to the fund will go toward the families of the victims, the injured and those who were present in the store and experienced psychological trauma.

To donate to the fund, follow this link.

10 people were killed in the shooting and three others were wounded. 11 of the victims were Black.