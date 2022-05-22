Advertisement

Community celebrates 8th Annual ‘Police Week Charity Basketball Tournament’

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 11pm Newscast.
By Ashley Soriano
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Law enforcement and community members gathered at Johnson City Middle School Saturday, May 21 in celebration of the annual Police Week Charity Basketball Tournament.

Police departments throughout the Southern Tier teamed up for a friendly competition to raise money for a good cause.

Binghamton Police Department’s Brad Kaczynski, who organized the event, said this year’s tournament will help raise money to benefit Tioga County Sheriff Deputy Lieutenant William White, who is battling cancer.

“Every year we do an annual police week charity basketball tournament. We have teams from different law enforcement agencies here in Broome County,” Kaczynski said. “Every year the captains of the team pick the beneficiaries, and we try to help a local organization or a local family in need.”

Admission to the tournament was $10 and included food and drinks, entertainment, and raffles.

All proceeds will go towards White and his family to help with medical expenses.

Most Read

Chenango Valley School District investigating unnamed incident, according to letter
Cups in the shape of a heart can be seen in front of Susquehanna Valley High School
Buffalo shooter’s high school looks to spread message of support and love in wake of massacre
Missing 11-year-old girl found by deputies, is safe
State Dept. of Environmental Conservation introduces changes to NY’s waste management rules
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Monkeypox spreads in Europe, US, baffling African scientists

Latest News

1986 World Series Champion Kevin Mitchell visits the Rumble Ponies, Binghamton wins in walk-off
The event featured food, games, activities, and a raffle. Local community agencies were also in...
U-E Central School District hosts Spring Fest
Members of the community gathered on the front lawn of Calvin Coolidge Elementary Saturday, May...
Community honors Aliza Spencer one month after her death
Keep an eye to the sky this afternoon
Keep an eye to the sky this afternoon