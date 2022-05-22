Community celebrates 8th Annual ‘Police Week Charity Basketball Tournament’

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Law enforcement and community members gathered at Johnson City Middle School Saturday, May 21 in celebration of the annual Police Week Charity Basketball Tournament.

Police departments throughout the Southern Tier teamed up for a friendly competition to raise money for a good cause.

Binghamton Police Department’s Brad Kaczynski, who organized the event, said this year’s tournament will help raise money to benefit Tioga County Sheriff Deputy Lieutenant William White, who is battling cancer.

“Every year we do an annual police week charity basketball tournament. We have teams from different law enforcement agencies here in Broome County,” Kaczynski said. “Every year the captains of the team pick the beneficiaries, and we try to help a local organization or a local family in need.”

Admission to the tournament was $10 and included food and drinks, entertainment, and raffles.

All proceeds will go towards White and his family to help with medical expenses.