Community honors Aliza Spencer one month after her death

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Members of the community gathered on the front lawn of Calvin Coolidge Elementary Saturday, May 21 to pay tribute to 12-year-old Aliza Spencer who was shot and killed in Binghamton exactly one month ago.

A special balloon release was held and followed by a moment of silence and candle lighting.

People in attendance wore purple and released purple balloons in Aliza’s because purple was her favorite color.

Organizer and family friend Kaiden Talley said she is grateful for the community coming together to celebrate the life Aliza lived.

“I’m really proud of the turnout and I’m really grateful for everyone that did show up. I’m hoping that we can continue to fight for Aliza,” said Talley.

The investigation into Aliza Spencer’s death is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call (607) 772-7080.