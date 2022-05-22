Advertisement

U-E Central School District hosts Spring Fest

By Ashley Soriano
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Faculty, staff, students and their families came together Saturday, May 21 to celebrate Spring Fest at Union-Endicott High School.

The event featured food, games, activities, and a raffle.

Local community agencies were also in attendance to share the programs they have to offer.

Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Chris Murdock said he is grateful for the community’s support in this event.

“We’re looking for our school district to be the hub of our community,” said Murdock. “We’re looking for ways to tie our community together and bring everyone together to not only celebrate and have a good time -- but to connect them with the different supports and give them the information on what we have to offer in our community.”

The Spring Fest event was free at no cost to community members.

