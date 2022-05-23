Binghamton University concludes commencement ceremonies

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Faculty, staff, students and their families gathered at Binghamton University’s Events Center Sunday, May 22 to celebrate the final commencement ceremony of the school year.

Due to the pandemic, these were the first in-person commencement ceremonies held at the university since 2019.

Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger said he is glad students were able to walk the stage this year.

“The parents and families are loving it, the students are having a great time, and there’s a lot of enthusiasm and emotions in the audience,” said Stenger. “This group probably didn’t think they would have a graduation in person, so it’s been great.”

Graduate Eden Janfar said he is relieved to have overcome the challenges he faced while attending school during the pandemic.

“Just going through that I feel great, I feel rewarded, and I feel happy to move on,” said Janfar.

As the graduates move on to their next stage in life, some will take time to travel, some will continue their education, and others will prepare to start their careers.

Graduate Jianna Coichy said before she embarks on her next journey, she would like to share one piece of advice to students working towards their degree.

“Do not stress on the little things,” said Coichy. “Keep making memories and keep making friends. That’s the biggest thing.”