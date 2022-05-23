Advertisement

Binghamton University concludes commencement ceremonies

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 11pm Newscast.
By Ashley Soriano
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Faculty, staff, students and their families gathered at Binghamton University’s Events Center Sunday, May 22 to celebrate the final commencement ceremony of the school year.

Due to the pandemic, these were the first in-person commencement ceremonies held at the university since 2019.

Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger said he is glad students were able to walk the stage this year.

“The parents and families are loving it, the students are having a great time, and there’s a lot of enthusiasm and emotions in the audience,” said Stenger. “This group probably didn’t think they would have a graduation in person, so it’s been great.”

Graduate Eden Janfar said he is relieved to have overcome the challenges he faced while attending school during the pandemic.

“Just going through that I feel great, I feel rewarded, and I feel happy to move on,” said Janfar.

As the graduates move on to their next stage in life, some will take time to travel, some will continue their education, and others will prepare to start their careers.

Graduate Jianna Coichy said before she embarks on her next journey, she would like to share one piece of advice to students working towards their degree.

“Do not stress on the little things,” said Coichy. “Keep making memories and keep making friends. That’s the biggest thing.”

Most Read

Members of the community gathered on the front lawn of Calvin Coolidge Elementary Saturday, May...
Community honors Aliza Spencer one month after her death
Police departments throughout the Southern Tier teamed up for a friendly competition -- raising...
Community celebrates 8th Annual ‘Police Week Charity Basketball Tournament’
Chenango Valley School District investigating unnamed incident, according to letter
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US
Transporter Jo Navarro, right, prepares to move a body of a COVID-19 victim to a morgue at...
WHO chief: The COVID pandemic is ‘most certainly not over’

Latest News

Binghamton University Commencement
Binghamton University Commencement
Kilmer Days Childrens Fair
Kilmer Days Childrens Fair
Kilmer Days Children’s Fair featured a petting zoo, magic show, face painting, horse and...
Kilmer Mansion hosts ‘Kilmer Days Children’s Fair’
Rumble Ponies can’t complete comeback, lose 9-6 in rain-shortened game