Broome County DMV to be closed for Memorial Day

(WBNG) -- All Broome County DMV offices will be closed on May 28 and May 30 in observance of Memorial Day. The offices will reopen on May 31 at regular hours.

For more information about Broome County DMV offices, go to this link.

Additionally, the DMV would like to remind residents that all of its offices stop processing transactions 15 minutes before closing time, but staff can still answer questions and hand out forms until it closes.

To book an appointment, go to this link.