Advertisement

Broome County DMV to be closed for Memorial Day

(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- All Broome County DMV offices will be closed on May 28 and May 30 in observance of Memorial Day. The offices will reopen on May 31 at regular hours.

For more information about Broome County DMV offices, go to this link.

Additionally, the DMV would like to remind residents that all of its offices stop processing transactions 15 minutes before closing time, but staff can still answer questions and hand out forms until it closes.

To book an appointment, go to this link.

Most Read

Members of the community gathered on the front lawn of Calvin Coolidge Elementary Saturday, May...
Community honors Aliza Spencer one month after her death
Police departments throughout the Southern Tier teamed up for a friendly competition -- raising...
Community celebrates 8th Annual ‘Police Week Charity Basketball Tournament’
Chenango Valley School District investigating unnamed incident, according to letter
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, left, greets crew members of a C-17 that delivered a plane...
78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US
Transporter Jo Navarro, right, prepares to move a body of a COVID-19 victim to a morgue at...
WHO chief: The COVID pandemic is ‘most certainly not over’

Latest News

Kilmer Days Childrens Fair
Kilmer Days Childrens Fair
Binghamton University Commencement
Binghamton University Commencement
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Town of Richford
Kilmer Days Children’s Fair featured a petting zoo, magic show, face painting, horse and...
Kilmer Mansion hosts ‘Kilmer Days Children’s Fair’