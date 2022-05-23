Cooler, more seasonable weather
Quiet for the next few days
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 66 (60-68) Wind N 5-10 mph
High pressure will give a a pleasant start to the week. We’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures near to slightly below average. We get a similar forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will climb a few degrees.
As a low tracks through the Great Lakes, we could get a few showers Thursday. We’ll have a better chance of rain Friday.
Sunshine returns for the (Memorial Day) weekend with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s.