Delgado to officially become lieutenant governor this week

ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- New York will officially have its next lieutenant governor this week.

Congressman Antonio Delgado (D, NY-19) will be officially sworn in as the New York Lieutenant Governor following his resignation from Congress on Wednesday.

Delagado became the New York Lieutenant Governor-designate on May 3 when he was appointed into the position to replace then Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin. Benjamin, who served briefly in the position from September 2021 to April 2022, resigned after he was arrested on federal corruption charges.

“It has been an honor to serve in Congress, delivering results and fighting for the constituents of the 19th District. Now, I am ready to put my years of experience and ability to connect people to work for the entire State of New York,” Delagado said. “New York needs an experienced leader with a history of getting things done. I am more than ready to step into this role as lieutenant governor and work tirelessly, every day, to improve the lives of New Yorkers.”

Governor Hochul said Delgado is a phenomenal leader and will be a trusted partner in helping govern the state.

“I look forward to working together on critical issues including education, affordable housing, economic development and infrastructure, and his experience in Washington will make him a key liaison to our congressional delegation,” Hochul said.

Delgado is a native of Upstate New York.