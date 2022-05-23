Advertisement

Delgado to officially become lieutenant governor this week

(Seth Wenig | AP / Seth Wenig)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- New York will officially have its next lieutenant governor this week.

Congressman Antonio Delgado (D, NY-19) will be officially sworn in as the New York Lieutenant Governor following his resignation from Congress on Wednesday.

Delagado became the New York Lieutenant Governor-designate on May 3 when he was appointed into the position to replace then Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin. Benjamin, who served briefly in the position from September 2021 to April 2022, resigned after he was arrested on federal corruption charges.

“It has been an honor to serve in Congress, delivering results and fighting for the constituents of the 19th District. Now, I am ready to put my years of experience and ability to connect people to work for the entire State of New York,” Delagado said. “New York needs an experienced leader with a history of getting things done. I am more than ready to step into this role as lieutenant governor and work tirelessly, every day, to improve the lives of New Yorkers.”

Governor Hochul said Delgado is a phenomenal leader and will be a trusted partner in helping govern the state.

“I look forward to working together on critical issues including education, affordable housing, economic development and infrastructure, and his experience in Washington will make him a key liaison to our congressional delegation,” Hochul said.

Delgado is a native of Upstate New York.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Town of Richford
Members of the community gathered on the front lawn of Calvin Coolidge Elementary Saturday, May...
Community honors Aliza Spencer one month after her death
Chenango Valley School District investigating unnamed incident, according to letter
Police departments throughout the Southern Tier teamed up for a friendly competition -- raising...
Community celebrates 8th Annual ‘Police Week Charity Basketball Tournament’
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, left, greets crew members of a C-17 that delivered a plane...
78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US

Latest News

GOP Rep. Tom Reed, who faced misconduct claim, resigns
Representative Delgado appointed to replace Benjamin as New York Lt. Governor
NY to move some primaries to August after court tosses maps
NY redistricting lawsuit reaches highest court in the state