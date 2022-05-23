Kilmer Mansion hosts ‘Kilmer Days Children’s Fair’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Families in the community gathered at the Kilmer Mansion Sunday, May 22 for its first ever “Kilmer Days Children’s Fair.”

The event featured a day of free entertainment and fun.

Temple Concord President Lisa Blackwell said kids and their parents enjoyed a petting zoo, magic show, face painting, horse and carriage rides, music and games.

“This is another way for people to come see the mansion and know that it’s here and really to be part of it,” said Blackwell. “This mansion is part of our community and it’s a historic treasure.”

More information on the history of Kilmer Mansion can be found here.