Kirkwood man arrested for stealing U-Haul truck

KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sherriff’s Office said it arrested an 18-year-old in connection to a stolen U-Haul truck.

The sheriff’s office said it charged Connor J. Diffendorf of Kirkwood on May 14 with criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree; a class E felony and criminal trespass in the third degree; a class A misdemeanor.

The U-Haul truck was found in a vacant storage unit in Kirkwood.

Diffendorf was processed for arrest and used an appearance ticket to the Town of Kirkwood Court.