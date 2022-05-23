Kirkwood man arrested for stealing U-Haul truck
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sherriff’s Office said it arrested an 18-year-old in connection to a stolen U-Haul truck.
The sheriff’s office said it charged Connor J. Diffendorf of Kirkwood on May 14 with criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree; a class E felony and criminal trespass in the third degree; a class A misdemeanor.
The U-Haul truck was found in a vacant storage unit in Kirkwood.
Diffendorf was processed for arrest and used an appearance ticket to the Town of Kirkwood Court.