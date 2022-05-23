Lawyers on Call: National Academy of Motorcycle Injury Lawyers

(WBNG) -- Tom Schimmerling of Schimmerling Injury Law joined Around the Tiers to discuss the National Academy of Motorcycle Injury Lawyers.

“In addition to representing people who have been injured in car accidents and other types of accidents I have often represented people who have been injured while riding motorcycles,” Personal Injury Attorney Tom Schimmerling said. “Lawyers representing bikes from all over the country got together to help train themselves to better assist other lawyers in representing motorcycle accident victims.”

Contact Shimmerling Injury Law here.