Lawyers on Call: National Academy of Motorcycle Injury Lawyers

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Tom Schimmerling of Schimmerling Injury Law joined Around the Tiers to discuss the National Academy of Motorcycle Injury Lawyers.

“In addition to representing people who have been injured in car accidents and other types of accidents I have often represented people who have been injured while riding motorcycles,” Personal Injury Attorney Tom Schimmerling said. “Lawyers representing bikes from all over the country got together to help train themselves to better assist other lawyers in representing motorcycle accident victims.”

Contact Shimmerling Injury Law here.

