Motorcyclist killed in crash in Town of Richford

(ARC Images)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHFORD, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office announced one person was killed in a motorcycle and car crash on Saturday around 4:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said 50-year-old Maria T. Hrehor of Binghamton was killed when they were thrown off their motorcycle on State Route 79 in the Town of Richford. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities noted that witnesses tried to perform lifesaving measures.

Specific details about how the crash occurred were not revealed by the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation.

