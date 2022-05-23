Advertisement

No weather concerns early this week

By Howard Manges
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tonight: High clouds. Low: 42-49

Tuesday: Sun and clouds turning partly sunny. High: 66-72

Tuesday Night: Variable clouds. Low: 47-54

Forecast Discussion:

A relatively quiet weather pattern will dominate our weather for most of this week before the chance of showers returns later in the week and maybe this coming weekend.

Lows tonight will be in the 40s again. Clouds should increase a bit Tuesday after some early sunny periods. Highs climb to around 70.

CLOUDS AND SUN
Consistent temperatures in the low 70s are expected Wednesday through Saturday.

The next chance of rain looks to come Friday with muggy conditions returning. The chance of rain, and perhaps a storm, is 60%. Saturday has uncertainty depending on the timing of the passage of a cold front. We’re introducing a 30% chance of some showers to account for this.

Sunday and Memorial Day look dry with highs in the mid 70s rising to around 80 for Memorial Day.

