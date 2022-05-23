Paddlers prepare for the 60th Annual General Clinton Canoe Regatta Friday

BAINBRIDGE (WBNG) -- The longest single-day flatwater canoe race in the world take place on Memorial Day weekend.

Regatta Chairman John Harmon said the first General Clinton Canoe Regatta was held in 1963 and had 45 entries.

“It started out as a small event and now it’s grown to one of the top three canoe races in the country after 60 years,” Harmon said. “It’s pretty wild to have this go on this long and it generates so much for our community.”

Harmon said for the first time in 60 years the canoe regatta will run for three days instead of four.

“The paddlers have been asking for this switch for quite a few years,” Harmon said. “Most of our paddlers are from out of the area so this gives them an extra day to drive home and this also helps with volunteers.”

The 70-mile flatwater endurance race begins on Otsego Lake in Cooperstown and finishes at General Clinton Park in Bainbridge.

“There is the main pro race and they run for roughly $20,000 worth of prizes with all of the different classes and then we have a whole slew of amateur races,” Harmon said.

At the finish line in Bainbridge, there will be a full slate of activities.

“At the finish line we have our big carnival, along with the NYCM Clinton Crash Wrestling Tournament, Taste of the Regatta Friday night, bands all weekend long, fireworks on Saturday and Sunday,” Harmon said.

The 60th Annual General Clinton Canoe Regatta will run from May 27 to 29 at General Clinton Park, 2520 NYS Hwy 7 in Bainbridge.

There is no admission fee, parking is $10.

A full list of scheduled events can be found here.