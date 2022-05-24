Aiello’s Restaurant celebrates 40 years in business, hosts community celebration

WHITNEY POINT (WBNG) -- Aiello’s Restaurant is celebrating 40 years of business in Whitney Point.

Aiello’s Restaurant opened its doors in May 1982 as a small pizzeria and has since grown to a full-service restaurant.

“I can’t believe it’s been 40 years,” the Owner of Aiello’s Restaurant Charlie Aiello said. “My father was a hunter and he used to hunt around this area and he always liked Upstate New York so he found this location in Whitney Point.”

Aiello said the attention to quality and service is what makes this restaurant great.

“It’s a small community, it’s a safe community, very friendly, we have clean air clean water what more can you ask for,” Aiello said.

To honor this 40-year milestone Aiello’s Restaurant will host a family-friendly celebration.

“We will have three bands, a stage, a light show as well as some freebies it’s going to be very exciting,” Aiello said.

Aiello’s Restaurant 40 year Celebration will be on June 4 from 4 to 11 p.m. at the restaurant located at 2677 Main St., in Whitney Point.

Parking will be available at the Whitney Point United Methodist Church.