Another pleasant day!

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 70 (66-72) Wind S 3-8 mph

wbng (wbng)

High pressure will give a a pleasant weather Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will climb a few degrees. We’ve taken the chance of showers out of the forecast for Thursday.

As a low tracks through the Great Lakes, we’ll have rain Friday. A few showers will linger into Saturday.

Good news for Sunday and Monday with partly cloudy skies and mild/warm weather.