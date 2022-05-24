Another pleasant day!
Mild with sun & clouds
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 70 (66-72) Wind S 3-8 mph
High pressure will give a a pleasant weather Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will climb a few degrees. We’ve taken the chance of showers out of the forecast for Thursday.
As a low tracks through the Great Lakes, we’ll have rain Friday. A few showers will linger into Saturday.
Good news for Sunday and Monday with partly cloudy skies and mild/warm weather.