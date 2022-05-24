Chenango Forks High School student create ‘Product Pantries’ for peers

WBNG ( BINGHAMTON) -- The Chenango Forks Art Club has created a product pantry to provide students with free personal care products such as bobby pins, hair ties, deodorant and more.

Cassidy Nowik, a senior at the high school and spearhead of the project told 12 News it was important to start this project to help fellow peers who may not be able to purchase these products.

“We actually saw this idea online from an interact branch of the rotary club posted it, and we just thought it would be a really cool unique idea to have. Sometimes people forget things, like sometimes i’ll forget a hair tie for gym and that has that there so it just helps.” Said Cassidy Nowick.

She said the pantries are set up through out the high school, middle school and elementary school and she believes this project it the perfect way to improve their school in ways which sometimes get over looked.

Keith Rosko Art teacher at the high school and advisor to the club said this project has helped many students and the school plans to keep this going.

“We do intend to keep this going, we managed to with the help of the students and the community. We managed to raise enough funds to restock the pantry for what I’m estimating to be at least another year” said Keith Rosko.

He said its been gratifying see the reaction of the general public, and this project helps students in more ways then one.

