Endwell United Methodist Church hold seminar to help community heal

WBNG (ENDWELL) -- Tuesday, Endwell United Methodist Church opened their doors to all residents to participate in a seminar they will be holding to help the community, named Suicide: Resources, Prevention and Grief.

The church said they invite everyone to participate in this conversational panel about suicide, which will be free and open to the community in light of recent tragedies as it is important for them to do something for the community during this difficult time.

“This is a community event that professionals in the community and people in the community are more than welcomed to attend online or in person. I think it is important to be the community that makes sure to spread the message that you’re never alone, and that there are resources and help available.” Said Reverend Mark Kimpland.

He said its important for the community to know the church is there for them at all times no matter what they believe in.

“Its okay to not be okay, and we want to let you know that this isn’t a Presbyterian thing or a Methodist thing. It is a southern tier thing and we want you to come, if you can, however you can” said Reverend Rachel Helgeson.

She said the event is open for residents to visit in person, or watch to watch on Youtube.

For more information please follow this link endwellumc.org

