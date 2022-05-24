Advertisement

June U.S. History & Government (Framework) canceled, State Education Dept. cites Buffalo shooting as reason

By Matthew Benninger
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- The New York State Education Department has canceled the June 2022 regent’s exam in U.S. History & Government (Framework).

In a tweet, the State Education Department said the content of the examination has the potential to compound student trauma caused by the racist shooting that occurred in Buffalo, N.Y. on May 14.

The department said by canceling the administration of the Regents Examination in U.S. History & Government (Framework), it is supporting students and their well-being.

The examination was scheduled to be held on June 1.

A letter from New York State Department of Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa about the cancelation can be found by going to this link.

10 people were killed and three others were wounded in the shooting that occurred at a Tops grocery store. 11 of the victims were Black.

The suspected shooter was from Conklin.

