Advertisement

Man shot, then charged in Binghamton shooting

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department said it arrested one person following a shooting at 60 Saratoga Ave. Building 2 around 10 p.m. Monday.

Binghamton Police said officers found a male victim who had a gunshot wound to his lower leg and a graze wound to his abdomen. They said he was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police identified the victim as 38-year-old Jayson Santiago of Binghamton. They said he was involved in a disturbance with a group of juvenile males and during that disturbance, he exchanged gunfire with one of the males in the group. The group then fled in a light-colored SUV, police said.

Authorities charged Santiago with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to contact Binghamton Detectives at 607-772-7080.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Town of Richford
Kirkwood man arrested for stealing U-Haul truck
Students at Chenango Valley High School participate in a walk-out following allegations of...
Chenango Valley High School students protest over sexual harassment allegations
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak

Latest News

Chenango Valley High School students protest over sexual harassment allegations
Chenango Valley High School students protest over sexual harassment allegations
Students at Chenango Valley High School participate in a walk-out following allegations of...
Chenango Valley High School students protest over sexual harassment allegations
Kilmer Days Childrens Fair
Kilmer Days Childrens Fair
Binghamton University Commencement
Binghamton University Commencement