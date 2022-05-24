Man shot, then charged in Binghamton shooting

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department said it arrested one person following a shooting at 60 Saratoga Ave. Building 2 around 10 p.m. Monday.

Binghamton Police said officers found a male victim who had a gunshot wound to his lower leg and a graze wound to his abdomen. They said he was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police identified the victim as 38-year-old Jayson Santiago of Binghamton. They said he was involved in a disturbance with a group of juvenile males and during that disturbance, he exchanged gunfire with one of the males in the group. The group then fled in a light-colored SUV, police said.

Authorities charged Santiago with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to contact Binghamton Detectives at 607-772-7080.