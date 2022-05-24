Advertisement

New York opens window for adults to sue for sexual assault

(WBNG 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- New York will temporarily set aside its time limit for adults who were sexually assaulted to bring civil lawsuits under a law signed Tuesday.

It’s a measure similar to one for child victims that sparked a surge of court actions. The Adult Survivors Act signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul will open a one-year “window” for claims that would otherwise be barred by the state’s usual statute of limitations for lawsuits. The window will open in six months.

The law is modeled after the state’s Child Victims Act. The law provided a similar window that closed in August.

