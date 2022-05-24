Some needed rain on the way later this week

Tonight: Variable clouds. 46-54

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 64-70

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 47-54

Forecast Discussion:

A relatively quiet weather pattern will dominate our weather for most of this week before the chance of rain returns later in the week and maybe for parts of this coming weekend.

Consistent temperatures in the low 70s are expected Wednesday through Saturday.

The next chance of rain looks to come Friday with muggy conditions returning. The chance of rain, and perhaps a storm, is 70%. Saturday has uncertainty depending on the timing of the passage of a cold front. We’re keeping a 60% chance of some showers to account for this. Both days could bring a storm or two.

Sunday and Memorial Day look dry with highs in the mid 70s rising to around 84 for Memorial Day. Next Tuesday also looks hot with highs in the upper 80s.