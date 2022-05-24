Advertisement

SUNY Broome President to retire in 2023

(WBNG)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DICKINSON (WBNG) -- SUNY Broome President Kevin E. Drumm will retire next year.

According to a letter from SUNY Broome, President Drumm announced his intention to retire on July 1, 2023. He is the campus’s seventh president. He was appointed to the position in 2010.

SUNY Broome Board Chair Anthony Paniccia said the board is grateful to have Dr. Drumm’s leadership.

“His absolute dedication to advancing the college, coupled with his guidance through some of the most challenging times in the institution’s history, will have an enduring impact on its future,” Paniccia said.

The Board of Trustees said it will meet in the summertime to determine the recruitment process for Drumm’s replacement.

The college said more information will be made available later.

