Advertisement

Broome County sued over legislative map

(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome County was sued Tuesday by an organization looking to create what they describe as a “fair county” legislative map.

Fair Maps for Broome County Inc. is an organization comprised of residents who believe the power of local government should be shared equally. The group announced the lawsuit to throw out the current Broome County legislative map.

The organization claims the county legislature and the county executive broke the law in an effort to gerrymander the county legislature for the benefit of the majority party.

In the lawsuit, the group claims:

  • Creating county legislative districts unequal in population and using the wrong dataset;
  • Dividing the Town of Maine into three districts in violation of the plain language of New York State Law, which states towns of that size “shall” not be divided;
  • Adopting a map that was opposed by every member of the public speaking at the public hearings;
  • Adopting a map unsupported by any expert opinion offered to the legislature; and
  • Doing everything they could to preserve the Republican majority in the county legislature.

Matthew Johnson, a concerned resident of Broome County, and a member of the organization said, “At a time when democracy with a small D is being attacked around the world and in states across the country a group of Broome County residents saw that happen here and we got together and we formed ‘Fair Maps for Broome’ to fight for democracy and uphold the principal ‘one person one vote’ here in Broome County.”

Johnson said their goal is to have the court overturn the map before the 2022 election.

A representative from the County Executive’s office said they were not available for comment at this time.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Man shot, then charged in Binghamton shooting
Students at Chenango Valley High School participate in a walk-out following allegations of...
Chenango Valley High School students protest over sexual harassment allegations
June U.S. History & Government (Framework) canceled, State Education Dept. cites Buffalo shooting as reason
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
All those killed at Texas school were in 1 room, official says

Latest News

Delgado to officially become lieutenant governor this week
GOP Rep. Tom Reed, who faced misconduct claim, resigns
Representative Delgado appointed to replace Benjamin as New York Lt. Governor
NY to move some primaries to August after court tosses maps