Broome County sued over legislative map

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome County was sued Tuesday by an organization looking to create what they describe as a “fair county” legislative map.

Fair Maps for Broome County Inc. is an organization comprised of residents who believe the power of local government should be shared equally. The group announced the lawsuit to throw out the current Broome County legislative map.

The organization claims the county legislature and the county executive broke the law in an effort to gerrymander the county legislature for the benefit of the majority party.

In the lawsuit, the group claims:

Creating county legislative districts unequal in population and using the wrong dataset;

Dividing the Town of Maine into three districts in violation of the plain language of New York State Law, which states towns of that size “shall” not be divided ;

Adopting a map that was opposed by every member of the public speaking at the public hearings;

Adopting a map unsupported by any expert opinion offered to the legislature; and

Doing everything they could to preserve the Republican majority in the county legislature.

Matthew Johnson, a concerned resident of Broome County, and a member of the organization said, “At a time when democracy with a small D is being attacked around the world and in states across the country a group of Broome County residents saw that happen here and we got together and we formed ‘Fair Maps for Broome’ to fight for democracy and uphold the principal ‘one person one vote’ here in Broome County.”

Johnson said their goal is to have the court overturn the map before the 2022 election.

A representative from the County Executive’s office said they were not available for comment at this time.