Burglar sentenced to prison for stealing $1,500 from laundromat

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that 36-year-old Aaron R. Lown of Endicott was sentenced to one and a half to three years in prison.

The district attorney’s office said Lown plead guilty to attempted burglary in the third degree. They noted he is a second felony offender.

On Oct. 10, 2021, at 4:15 a.m., Lown broke into a secure area inside the Ross Corners Laundromat in Vestal and stole $1,500. He will need to pay restitution once his sentencing is complete.

The case was investigated by the Vestal Police Department.