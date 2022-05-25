Advertisement

Burglar sentenced to prison for stealing $1,500 from laundromat

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that 36-year-old Aaron R. Lown of Endicott was sentenced to one and a half to three years in prison.

The district attorney’s office said Lown plead guilty to attempted burglary in the third degree. They noted he is a second felony offender.

On Oct. 10, 2021, at 4:15 a.m., Lown broke into a secure area inside the Ross Corners Laundromat in Vestal and stole $1,500. He will need to pay restitution once his sentencing is complete.

The case was investigated by the Vestal Police Department.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Man shot, then charged in Binghamton shooting
Students at Chenango Valley High School participate in a walk-out following allegations of...
Chenango Valley High School students protest over sexual harassment allegations
June U.S. History & Government (Framework) canceled, State Education Dept. cites Buffalo shooting as reason
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Texas gunman warned online he was going to shoot up school

Latest News

First Byrne Dairy & Deli now open in Endicott
Broome County sued over legislative map
State leaders advocate for change, offer condolences after deadly Texas elementary school shooting
12 News talks with state and local police about the NYS campaign, which runs through June 5.
Statewide “Click It or Ticket” campaign is back through June 5