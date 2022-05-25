Cornell Cooperative teaches community healthy cooking skills

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome County’s Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Nutrition Department is helping people in the community learn how to cook healthy, nutritious meals in a new class called “Cooking Skills for Well-Being.”

The class focuses on creating budget-friendly dishes using fruits and veggies, whole grains, and lean proteins to help people develop better eating habits.

Nutrition Educator Kathleen Cook said the class is both free and open to anyone in the community who wants to improve their food preparation skills.

“We’re really trying to reach out to the people who feel like they want to be able to cook for themselves, but they don’t really know where to start,” said Cook. “I find there are people who suddenly find themselves alone after being married or in a relationship for years, and suddenly they’re having to cook for themselves. Or there are people who are just getting out and having to be on their own and not knowing how to cook.”

The last Cooking Skills for Well-Being class will be held Tuesday, May 31 at 4 p.m. More classes will be available starting in July.

People interested in learning more about the cooking class can call 607-772-8953 or follow this link.