Advertisement

Cornell Cooperative teaches community healthy cooking skills

"Cooking Skills for Well-Being" focuses on creating budget-friendly dishes using fruits and...
"Cooking Skills for Well-Being" focuses on creating budget-friendly dishes using fruits and veggies, whole grains, and lean proteins to help people develop better eating habits.(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome County’s Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Nutrition Department is helping people in the community learn how to cook healthy, nutritious meals in a new class called “Cooking Skills for Well-Being.”

The class focuses on creating budget-friendly dishes using fruits and veggies, whole grains, and lean proteins to help people develop better eating habits.

Nutrition Educator Kathleen Cook said the class is both free and open to anyone in the community who wants to improve their food preparation skills.

“We’re really trying to reach out to the people who feel like they want to be able to cook for themselves, but they don’t really know where to start,” said Cook. “I find there are people who suddenly find themselves alone after being married or in a relationship for years, and suddenly they’re having to cook for themselves. Or there are people who are just getting out and having to be on their own and not knowing how to cook.”

The last Cooking Skills for Well-Being class will be held Tuesday, May 31 at 4 p.m. More classes will be available starting in July.

People interested in learning more about the cooking class can call 607-772-8953 or follow this link.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Town of Richford
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Gunman kills at least 19 children at Texas elementary school
Kirkwood man arrested for stealing U-Haul truck
Students at Chenango Valley High School participate in a walk-out following allegations of...
Chenango Valley High School students protest over sexual harassment allegations
Man shot, then charged in Binghamton shooting

Latest News

Statewide “Click It or Ticket” campaign is back through June 5
Statewide “Click It or Ticket” campaign is back through June 5
teaching
Windsor Central High School host Take A Look At Teaching Celebration
Highlights: Thomas A. Edison vs. Greene (Section 4 Class C Softball Tournament)
Highlights: Elmira, Notre Dame vs. Chenango Forks (Section 4 Class D Boys’ Lacrosse Tournament)