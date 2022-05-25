Delgado officially sworn in as New York’s lieutenant governor

ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Antonio Delgado is now Lieutenant Governor of New York State.

Delgado was sworn into state office Wednesday afternoon. Previously, he served the 19th Congressional District of New York. Earlier this week, he said it was an honor to serve the people of NY-19.

In his first speech as lieutenant governor, Delgado spoke out against the shooting at a Texas elementary school in which 19 children were killed and advocated for stricter gun control.

“Year after year after year it gets worse,” Delgado said about recent shootings. “But the response as a country does not change. A church, synagogue, elementary school, high school, a grocery store, a concert, a festival - it doesn’t matter. Time and time again efforts to change gun policies at the national level have repeatedly failed.”

Delgado also said the country needs more public servants, referring to politicians who, he says, are “making this all about a game.”

“As leaders, we need to listen,” he said. “And work hard and find common ground be effective. That’s my commitment to New Yorkers.”

He was appointed lieutenant governor on May 3.

Delgado replaces former Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin. Benjamin briefly served in the position from September 2021 to April 2022 and resigned after he was arrested on federal corruption charges.