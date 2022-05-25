Advertisement

Dry again Thursday but some rain visits soon after

By Howard Manges
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 48-55

Thursday: Partly sunny and breezy. High: 67-73

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy to cloudy. Low: 60-65

Forecast Discussion:

Tranquil weather remains through tonight and Thursday. Temperatures won’t really sway too much Thursday and Friday, with highs in the low 70s expected.

The next chance of rain looks to come Friday with muggy conditions returning. The chance of rain, and perhaps a storm, is 60%. Saturday has uncertainty depending on the timing of the passage of a cold front. We’re introducing a 30% chance of some showers to account for this.

Sunday and Memorial Day look dry with highs in the mid 70s rising to around 84 for Memorial Day. Next Tuesday also looks hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Pattern stays warm next week
Pattern stays warm next week(WBNG)

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Man shot, then charged in Binghamton shooting
Students at Chenango Valley High School participate in a walk-out following allegations of...
Chenango Valley High School students protest over sexual harassment allegations
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
June U.S. History & Government (Framework) canceled, State Education Dept. cites Buffalo shooting as reason

Latest News

wbng
More of the same
MID-SUMMER HEAT COMING
Some needed rain on the way later this week
wbng
Another pleasant day!
CLOUDS AND SUN
No weather concerns early this week