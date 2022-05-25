Dry again Thursday but some rain visits soon after

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 48-55

Thursday: Partly sunny and breezy. High: 67-73

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy to cloudy. Low: 60-65

Forecast Discussion:

Tranquil weather remains through tonight and Thursday. Temperatures won’t really sway too much Thursday and Friday, with highs in the low 70s expected.

The next chance of rain looks to come Friday with muggy conditions returning. The chance of rain, and perhaps a storm, is 60%. Saturday has uncertainty depending on the timing of the passage of a cold front. We’re introducing a 30% chance of some showers to account for this.

Sunday and Memorial Day look dry with highs in the mid 70s rising to around 84 for Memorial Day. Next Tuesday also looks hot with highs in the upper 80s.