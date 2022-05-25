Financial Tip: Bear markets

(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip RJ Barber of Vision’s Investment Services discusses bear markets.

“Technically a bear market is when a broad market index, such as the S&P 500, fall 20% or more from it’s recent peak,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “Since 1929, the S&P 500′s average bear-market decline stands at 33.5% since 1932, bear markets have occurred on average every 56 months or about every four years and eight months.”

