Hochul directs state police to conduct daily check-ins at schools following deadly Texas shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul proposed additional action to tighten gun laws in New York State Wednesday morning.

The governor’s proposal comes one day after an 18-year-old gunman walked into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and killed 19 children and two adults in the nation’s latest mass shooting. An additional 17 people were injured.

In response, the governor is mandating State Police increase visibility at schools in their patrol areas across the state until the end of the school year. Hochul is requiring that the increased law enforcement presence will need to be conducted by uniform and plainclothes members.

The governor convened an emergency meeting at the state’s School Safety Improvement Team, or SSIT, to ensure a commitment to safety and protection at schools. The SSIT is comprised of the school police, State Education Department, Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services and the Division of Criminal Justice Services. It was formed in 2013 following the deadly shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. in which 26 elementary students were killed.

The shooting occurred less than two weeks after 13 people were shot in a racially-motivated shooting at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y. 10 people died in that shooting and three more were injured. 11 of the victims were Black. The shooter was from Conklin.

Hochul announced a package to strengthen gun laws a few days after that shooting occurred; It included two executive orders.

The first is designed to fight domestic terrorism that is inspired by and planned on social media by calling upon the New York State Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services to establish a unit dedicated to preventing domestic terrorism within the Division of Counter Terrorism.

The second requires state police to file for an Extreme Risk Protection Order under the state’s Red Flag Law whenever they have a probable cause to believe someone is a threat to others or themselves.

Hochul directed flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the Texas shooting until noon on May 30.

“The horrific shooting of 19 children and two teachers in Texas, not even two weeks after the mass murder of 10 New Yorkers in Buffalo, is yet another infuriating reminder of the plague of gun violence facing our nation,” Hochul said.

Additionally, The governor’s office noted Wednesday that law enforcement agencies across New York State have seized 3,961 firearms this year through the Interstate Task Force.

The Task Force was established in January 2022.