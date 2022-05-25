Advertisement

More of the same

but, changes are coming
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 70 (66-72) Wind S 5-10 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

Quiet again today with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be close to season average. Mixed clouds tonight. A little breezy.

Dry Thursday, but with a low tracking into the Great Lakes, we’ll put some showers in the forecast Thursday night. There will be a better chance of rain and thunderstorms Friday with showers will lingering into Saturday.

Good news for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. High pressure will give us partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mild/warm temperatures.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Students at Chenango Valley High School participate in a walk-out following allegations of...
Chenango Valley High School students protest over sexual harassment allegations
Man shot, then charged in Binghamton shooting
June U.S. History & Government (Framework) canceled, State Education Dept. cites Buffalo shooting as reason
Kirkwood man arrested for stealing U-Haul truck

Latest News

MID-SUMMER HEAT COMING
Some needed rain on the way later this week
wbng
Another pleasant day!
CLOUDS AND SUN
No weather concerns early this week
wbng
Cooler, more seasonable weather