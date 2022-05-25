More of the same

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 70 (66-72) Wind S 5-10 mph

wbng (wbng)

Quiet again today with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be close to season average. Mixed clouds tonight. A little breezy.

Dry Thursday, but with a low tracking into the Great Lakes, we’ll put some showers in the forecast Thursday night. There will be a better chance of rain and thunderstorms Friday with showers will lingering into Saturday.

Good news for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. High pressure will give us partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mild/warm temperatures.