Ross Park Zoo opens for its 147th season on Saturday

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Starting May 28 Ross Park Zoo is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Labor Day.

Ross Park Zoo Executive Director Phillip Ginter said the zoo will soon be welcoming guests for its 147th season.

“We’re excited to be doing our Grand Opening this weekend,” Ginter said.

Ross Park Zoo members will get a sneak peek at a Members Only Day May 27.

“Gates will open at 10 a.m. on Friday morning for our members to come in and get an advanced preview,” Ginter said.

To celebrate the 147th grand opening celebration there will be special events throughout the zoo.

“We’ll have inflatables, we’re offering complimentary snow cones and popcorn, and local magician David Black will be doing some magic performances all throughout the weekend so we’re excited to kick things off in a big way and we look forward to welcoming everyone for our 147th season,” Ginter said.

Community Engagement Manager Daniel Laskaris said all grand opening celebration activities are included in the ticket admission.

“Adult tickets are $9, college students, military, and senior citizens are $8; kids ages 3 to 11 are $7, and children 2 years of age and under are free,” Laskaris said.