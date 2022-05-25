State leaders advocate for change, offer condolences after deadly Texas elementary school shooting

(WBNG) -- State leaders have offered their condolences to the victims of a deadly shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Associated Press, an 18-year-old man opened fire Tuesday at an elementary school in Texas, killing at least 19 children and two teachers.

CNN is reporting all victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday’s shooting was the deadliest since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Conn. in 2012.

Governor Kathy Hochul

“I’m heartbroken for the victims of today’s horrific shooting in Texas. You should be able to go to school, and to church, and to the grocery store without needing to worry that you’re not going to come home. It’s past time to put an end to these needless tragedies.”

@POTUS is right. I’m leaving no stone unturned to put an end to gun violence, and it’s time for Congress and leaders across the nation to do the same.

Lt. Governor-designate Antonio Delgado

My heart is breaking for the parents, loved ones, fellow students, teachers, and every single person affected by the horrific and tragic shooting in Uvalde. Our kids should feel safe and secure when they go to school, to the grocery store, to the movies. We need change now.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

My heart breaks for these families. No parent should ever have to endure the heartbreak they have. None of our kids should ever have to suffer this fear or trauma. We don’t have to be a country that lets mass shootings happen at our schools over and over again.

Representative Claudia Tenney

We are absolutely devastated by the horrific shooting. Our hearts are heavy with the families of South Texas during this time of immense pain. We mourn for the young souls so tragically lost and for their grieving families. This was a senseless act of pure and unspeakable evil.

