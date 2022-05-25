Windsor Central High School host Take A Look At Teaching Celebration

WBNG (WINDSOR) -- Tuesday, students and administrators gathered at Windsor High School to celebrate a program which helps students who would like to pursue a future in teaching.

Students from Maine Endwell, Binghamton, and Windsor Central High School had the opportunity to partake in the Take A Look At Teaching initiative which is an intensive college course that allows students to observe and visit local colleges while earning college credits.

“I didn’t know what I wanted to do in college so my mom suggested I take this course to see if I like it or not. Going into it I did not expect to enjoy it, and now i’m so thankful for it” said Marikka Jackson, senior at Binghamton High School.

Marikka Jackson, senior at Binghamton High School said this program gave her a hands on experience where she was able to visit classrooms and see what it is like to be a teacher, which college students are not able to do until their second year.

Heather Herringshaw, french teacher for Windsor said this program allows students to find out is teaching a profession they want to get into.

“One great thing from this program was the amount of connections that you made it really didn’t get swiped under the rug made a lot of connections which is very important” said Andrew Segrue Windsor Central High School Alumni.

Andrew Segrue, who participated in the program while at Windsor told 12 News one thing that gets over looked is the amount of connections you make and he encourages more students to partake in this program.

Segrue also added that he believes this program should be offered to seniors around the country to help the next generation of educators succeed.

