Another dry day

Showers are on the way
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6am Morning Newscast.
By Brian Schroeder
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 72 (68-74) Wind S 10-15 G 25 mph

Dry again today, but with a low tracking into the Great Lakes, we’ll put some showers in the forecast later tonight.

As the low/front moves through, there will be a better chance of rain and thunderstorms Friday. Heavy rain will be possible along with the chance of some stronger storms. Rain will taper to showers Saturday.

Good news for Sunday, Monday, Tuesday into Wednesday. High pressure will give us partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mild/warm temperatures. Getting hot by Tuesday and Wednesday with highs approaching 90.

