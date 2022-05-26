Advertisement

Broome County Health Department: Hepatitis cases increase in Broome County

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Around the United States, May is designated Hepatitis awareness month, and the CDC and local health departments are urging all to get tested.

Chelsea Reome-Nedlik, Public Health Educator said hepatitis can go undetected which is why people should get test regularly. She said if left untreated the disease can cause harmful damages to your body, such as liver cancer.

“Hepatitis B and C are also increasing across the country and in Broome County and its widely believed that its enlarged part due to an increase to IV drug use” said Chelsea Reome-Nedlik.

She said about 66% of people are living with hepatitis B and unaware.

“In particular hepatitis B and C if left untreated can cause sclerosis of the liver and liver cancer which can lead to death, so its very important to know that you have Hepatitis B and C then so you can avoid transmitting it to other people, and so you can take steps to protect yourself from further liver damage” said Chelsea Reome-Nedlik.

She urges all to get tested and vaccinated for the disease because symptoms can be asymptomatic.

