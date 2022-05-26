Advertisement

Broome-Tioga BOCES showcase students skills in competition

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(BINGHAMTON) WBNG -- On Thursday, Broome-Tioga BOCES held an event where their students had the opportunity to showcase their skills.

Students from the culinary arts, cosmetology, and heavy equipment repair & operations programs also known as (HERO) competed in a series of events where they showed their skills to various judges.

Matt Sheehan, Director for the center for current technical excellence said each event had different themes for which they studied for months and there were at least 14 competitions going on at the school on Thursday.

Sheehan said the goal for this event was to help students secure jobs.

“Every contest that’s going on here all 14 has an industry partner judging. I personally seen at least four kids get business cards so they can get interviewed. Our goal that’s what we want to do here at Broome-Tioga BOCES, is get students jobs so when they leave here they have a career they can do for the rest of their lives” said Matt Sheehan.

He said students from every contest made everything on their own, and he is happy they are doing something that is educational, as well as something that they are passionate about.

